South Padre Island announces results of run-off election

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
SouthPadreIsland_1533322624240.jpg
Countdown to Christmas! Happy Holidays from ValleyCentral.com
December 25 2020 12:00 am

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — The city of South Padre Island announced the unofficial results of early voting and the run-off election for Precinct 52.

The election was held on Saturday, Dec. 19. These numbers are unofficial and have not been certified.

The numbers are as follows:

Council Member – Place 4 Early Voting Election Day Total

Lydia Caballero 136 75 211
Alita Bagley 153 52 205

Total valid voters early voting for Precinct 52 was 289
Total valid voters election day for Precinct 52 was 127
Total valid voters for Precinct 52 was 416

Once again these numbers are unofficial and have not been certified.

Run-off-election-SPIDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday