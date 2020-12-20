South Padre Island announces results of run-off election

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — The city of South Padre Island announced the unofficial results of early voting and the run-off election for Precinct 52.
The election was held on Saturday, Dec. 19. These numbers are unofficial and have not been certified.
The numbers are as follows:
Council Member – Place 4 Early Voting Election Day Total
Lydia Caballero 136 75 211
Alita Bagley 153 52 205
Total valid voters early voting for Precinct 52 was 289
Total valid voters election day for Precinct 52 was 127
Total valid voters for Precinct 52 was 416
Once again these numbers are unofficial and have not been certified.