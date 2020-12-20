South Padre Island announces results of run-off election

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — The city of South Padre Island announced the unofficial results of early voting and the run-off election for Precinct 52.

The election was held on Saturday, Dec. 19. These numbers are unofficial and have not been certified.

The numbers are as follows:

Council Member – Place 4 Early Voting Election Day Total

Lydia Caballero 136 75 211

Alita Bagley 153 52 205

Total valid voters early voting for Precinct 52 was 289

Total valid voters election day for Precinct 52 was 127

Total valid voters for Precinct 52 was 416

Once again these numbers are unofficial and have not been certified.