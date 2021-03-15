COVID INFO COVID INFO

South Padre Island: All city facilities will require mask/face coverings in city buildings

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — As Governor Abbott’s GA-34 order is in effect, the city of South Padre Island said all their city facilities will require mask/face coverings while in buildings.

The city said the COVID-19 Disaster Declaration will remain in place as COVID-19 remains a threat to the public.

Establishments may enforce measures to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19 and the public is highly encouraged to follow the CDC guidelines, said the news release.

All visitors are encouraged to become familiar with the CDC guidelines and City’s ordinances. South Padre Island offers guidelines to help visitors enjoy and celebrate their spring break safely:

  • Wear a mask
  • Practice social distancing
  • No underage drinking
  • Do not drive after drinking
  • Please utilize the many modes of public transportation
  • Lock up vehicles and valuables
  • Glass containers are prohibited on the beach
  • While enjoying the beach, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated

The city advises residents and visitors to report any suspicious activity to the South Padre Island Police Department at 956-761-5454.

