HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Padre Beach Vacation 2023 by Suwabes is back.

Originally scheduled for Nov. 10 through 12 the event was canceled due to weather. The event is now set for Nov. 17 through 19 at Clayton’s Beach Bar & Grill.

The event schedule is as follows:

Friday, November 17

9 a.m. Reverse Coed 2s Tournament

4 p.m. FREE Beach Volleyball Youth Clinic (Inclusive: Disability Friendly)

Saturday, November 18

8 a.m. FREE Beach Fitness Bootcamp (Inclusive: Disability Friendly)

8 a.m. Juniors 2s Tournament

9 a.m. Mens & Womens 2s Tournament

4 p.m. Live Music

Sunday, November 19

7 a.m. FREE Yoga On The Pier (Inclusive: Disability Friendly)

8 a.m. Juniors 4s Tournament

9 a.m. Reverse Coed 4s Tournament

9 a.m. FREE First Responders 5s Tournament

5 p.m. FREE Dance Class On The Pier (Inclusive: Disability Friendly)

For more information on this event visit Suwabes or their Facebook page.