SONIC Drive-in featuring new design now in San Juan

SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO) — There’s a new SONIC Drive-in in the Rio Grande Valley!

The new location will feature the chains’ newest design, which includes refreshed exteriors and interiors, wider drive-thru lanes and a modern patio, to name a few.

It is located at 207 W. FM 495 and will officially open on Saturday, Nov. 21.

“It is the first of its kind in the whole state, so it’s pretty exciting to have it in San Juan,” said Arturo Guajardo Jr., San Juan EDC President.

This is the first time in 18 years that SONIC has opened a new location in the Rio Grande Valley, according to a release.

“Our San Juan neighbors are going to love the new look and feel of this SONIC Drive-In, bringing more ways to enjoy signature flavors and one-of-a-kind dining experience,” said SONIC franchisee and Founder/CEO of CRUSH Enterprises, Al Trevino in a release. “We are eager to welcome guests to our San Juan Drive-In and the 13 others to open in the next several years.”

The location will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight.