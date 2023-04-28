BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for a weekend stabbing in the outskirts of San Benito turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department said 26-year-old Eduardo Pena was wanted for the stabbing of Carlos Gonzalez on April 23 in El Ranchito, off the Military Highway. Gonzalez remains in critical condition.

Officials say Pena turned himself over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Brownsville.

He was accompanied by his father, 56-year-old Enrique Pena, who was also arrested for hindering apprehension/prosecution.

Investigators say they were able to secure an arrest warrant for the father when they discovered he helped his son evade capture.

Sheriff’s deputies transported Enrique Pena to the Carrizales–Rucker Detention Center for processing.