RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old from Rio Hondo and his father were arraigned Friday for their roles in a deadly Thanksgiving racing crash.

Reynaldo Mendoza was arraigned on charges of racing on a highway involving death, accident causing death and tampering with physical evidence. His father, Ernesto Mendoza, was arraigned on charges of tampering with physical evidence and false report to a police officer.

Reynaldo Mendoza (Photo: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza) Ernesto Mendoza (Photo: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza)

The two were arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly crash on Thanksgiving. The crash occurred at 10:11 a.m. Nov. 23, on FM 106, east of Nelson Road in Rio Hondo.

According to DPS, a brown Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on FM 106, attempting to pass people while using the opposite lane of travel. At this point, it collided with a brown Saturn Outlook traveling westbound.

The driver of the Saturn, 42-year-old Jorge Villanueva, died from his injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was airlifted to a hospital, and will be facing charges pending medical release.

Police say one man was killed Thursday morning in an accident near Rio Hondo. By Jerry Salinas/ValleyCentral

(Photo: Cameron County District Attorney’s Office)

After the crash, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office announced they were looking for a blue Ford Mustang. An update from DPS stated that the Mustang was racing the Silverado when it collided with the Saturn.

The driver of the Mustang was identified as Reynaldo Mendoza. DPS added that Ernesto assisted his son by altering the look of the Mustang.

Reynaldo’s bond was set at $75,000, and Ernesto’s was set at $17,000.

The two were arraigned by Cameron County Magistrate Judge Gabriela Martinez.

“Thank you to the public that answered the call of assistance in identifying and locating Reynaldo Mendoza,” a news release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office stated. “The best friend of law enforcement is a concerned and involved citizen.”