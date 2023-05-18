EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police say an Edinburg teen who was mad his mother would not drive him to a friend’s house, threatened to kill her.

Jesus Escobar, 17, of Edinburg, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from an incident that occurred on Dec. 15, 2022, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Escobar was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on May 2, one day after being released for a similar crime.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, shows Escobar became aggressive and took out a pocket knife when his mother wouldn’t give him a ride to the friend’s home.

Police say the mother told them her son pointed the knife toward her and said he wanted to stab her and kill her if she didn’t take him. The complaint states Escobar also told his mother he wish he had a gun so he could shoot her.

OTHER CHARGES

On April 21, Escobar was charged with assaulting or causing bodily injury to a family member when he pushed a female relative with his hands.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral states Escobar struck the woman with his hand and scratched her with his fingernails. He plead guilty to these charges.

On May 1, Escobar was released from Hidalgo County Jail. The next day he was arrested on the charges of threatening his mother. His bond was set at $50,000.