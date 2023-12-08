RIO GRANDE VALLEY (ValleyCentral) — State lawmakers passed school security legislation earlier this year that requires schools to upgrade their safety standards. Some smaller school districts said it could be hard to pay for the new mandates without more state funding.

Governor Abbott signed House Bill 3 back in June and took effect Sept. 1. The law adds a variety of new school safety measures that districts must implement.

They are required to upgrade their fencing and door access among other issues.

One provision of HB 3 requires an armed officer on each campus during regular school hours.

“One of the concerns that we have with that mandate is, there was no funding attached. So, it is quite an expensive endeavor to have one that is on every campus,” said Cynthia Torres, La Feria ISD Superintendent.

La Feria ISD does not have a police force, but Torres said the school board approved the process of creating a police force just last week.

However, she says, that is a long and expensive process that could take six to nine months to complete.

For now, the district contracts with the city police to provide officers for its campuses.

“Our local police department only has enough police officers to take care of the city of La Feria. They’re not able to sustain taking care of the district and the city,” Torres said.

La Feria ISD received a $2 million grant to take care of facility improvements, but nothing to help with the armed officers that are required.

If the district does not receive more funding, Torres says it will need to take funds from its reserves.

At Point Isabel ISD, the district says it already had to pull money from its fund balance to provide armed officers at all of its campuses.

“We had to move some monies around and ensure that we were providing that,” said Superintendent Teri Capistran. “Not only because it’s a mandate, but because obviously, safety is a priority to our school district.”

Capistran says her district also received grant money from the state for improvements. But she says the amount of money the district received did not cover even half of what the projects cost.

Capistran says that providing the safest environment for students and staff is her main concern. But without further funding, the money will have to come from other parts of the budget.

“Our district will have to evaluate all of our systems we have in place and pull some money from another area to ensure that we have what it takes for safety,” she said.

There has been no official word on whether Governor Abbott will call a fifth special session.