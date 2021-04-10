Some people are more likely to experience strong immune response after COVID vaccine

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The U.S. is stepping up its effort to get more people vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“…overall more than 112 million Americans have received at least one dose, and more than 66 million adult Americans are now fully vaccinated. That is more than one-quarter of all adult Americans who are now fully vaccinated,” said Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

Millions are vaccinated but some are not experiencing the same recovery.

“They get a sore arm or chills or fever that evening. They don’t feel so good,” said Dr. James Castillo.

While many call it “side effects”, Cameron County Health Authority Dr. Castillo said it’s your immune response working.

“Responding to this foreign invader which is the vaccine to fight off the virus if they ever get exposed to it,” he said.

He adds some people have experienced initial allergic reactions around the injection site. Dr. Castillo said that has been a rare occurrence so far. He adds the severity of your immune response can be impacted if you had the virus before getting the shot.

Women and young adults getting vaccinated are more likely to feel the effects after the shot.

“Women have a more robust in general. So, they get more of that response from the vaccine often than men and the younger you are the more robust your immune system is,” he said.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows over 79 percent of reported immune responses were women after the second dose and women received around 61.2 percent of the doses administered during the first few months.

“You might not feel very well but you can know that your immune system is learning how to fight off the virus,” he said.

But that doesn’t mean you should skip getting vaccinated. Dr. Castillo said there are ways to help before and after you get a shot.

Stay well hydrated. You can take some of those over the counter medications afterwards if you do get those responses but you should take it before you get the shot.

Dr. Castillo the immune response tends to last around a day or two.

Most people feel sick after the second dose. Officials say people who experience a strong immune response after the first dose should talk to their doctor.

The second shot is still recommended to boost vaccine benefits.