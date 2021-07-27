Some parents choosing to homeschool as alternative to on-campus instruction

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Some parents are choosing to homeschool their children instead of on-campus learning for the upcoming school year.

Erica Perez started homeschooling her two daughters, 8-year-old Joyce and 5-year-old Emmy last year when the school went to virtual learning.

“My kids didn’t really do well learning virtually,” Perez said, “so we completed the school year virtually and after that experience you know we went through the summer and saw how things progressed with COVID and we just felt like it was better homeschooling.”

Governor Greg Abbott made sweeping changes recently as he announced his Executive Order GA 36. The order states that public schools are no longer required to have masks on campuses.

But Perez, who is not happy with the changes and with COVID-19 cases creeping back up, said she will not be enrolling her children in the upcoming school year unless the cases go down.

“I think what it would be is having some sort of stabilization as far as COVID rather it being the ‘herd immunity’ or rather it being the vaccine level reaching enough,” said Perez.

Perez is still uneasy about the mask changes because if she allowed her children to attend school, there is no proof of who is or is not vaccinated.

“They’re five and eight so they can’t get vaccinated. Am I trusting everyone in the school to get vaccinated? Perez said, “It’s just too much up in the air.”

But her daughters said they do not mind continuing to homeschool

“It’s really fun and even when I’m sick I can still do school,” said Joyce.

Perez says there is a multitude of resources for homeschooling, and for that reason, she felt better about her decision.

“I’m using a curriculum called ‘All in one homeschool.com’ and it’s all put together.”

Perez added homeschooling has made the relationship with her daughters stronger because they spend more time together and she better understands their strengths and weaknesses when it comes to academics.

“My 8-year-old doesn’t like to read but she’ll read if we cuddle together so that’s what we do. My 5-year-old loves math. She’s technically going into kindergarten but she’s doing first-grade math.”

Perez added that she hopes to find other parents who are homeschooling their children. They can still have the ability to socialize but in a way that makes her feel like her kids will remain safe.