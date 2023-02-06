HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There is nothing worse than not being able to decide on a spot to eat when you’re hungry, and with Valentine’s Day just a week away, this list could help you decide on a place to take your special someone.

After all, they have been highly rated from others online.

Hidalgo County restaurants

ValleyCentral went to Yelp to help this year’s love birds find the best spot for them. A search for the most romantic places to eat in Hidalgo County showed the following results.

El Divino Dining & Cocktails in McAllen seemed to be a fan favorite for many locals and out-of-towners. One person left a comment on Yelp saying, “Delicious menu and great ambient! I love their cocktails. Good for Date night!” Another commented on the great service and good music. As far as their menu, El Divino offers cuisine varying from filet to salmon ceviche.

The Patio on Guerra was also listed as a romantic spot to get a bite in Hidalgo County. The restaurant located in McAllen is known for personalizing messages for its guests. According to reviews on Yelp, if you make a reservation, the staff is likely to decorate your table with flowers and a brief message. The restaurant is located inside a 100-year-old building which seems to be a large part of what attracts guests to the spot. It is known for its prime steaks and seafood.

Santa Fe Steakhouse & Cantina is described by Yelp guests as a romantic spot with many vegetarian options. Guests say there is a pianist who plays live at the restaurant to set the ambiance. The steakhouse is also known for its excellent service. Some fan favorites are the tuna steak and cheese trays.

SALT New American Table is described by one Yelp reviewer as “a great location for a romantic dinner for any date night.” SALT serves everything from fried chicken to crispy pork shank and scallops. Guests describe the atmosphere as sophisticated but casual and bright.

House Wine & Bistro is tagged on Yelp as a romantic sport to take your person for a date night or a few drinks. The menu at House Wine & Bistro includes dishes such as garlic lime shrimp, duck, lamb chops and pork burgers. One person left a review saying the restaurant was nice and ambient with a great wine selection.

Cameron County restaurants

In Cameron County, many Yelp reviews ranked restuarants in Harlingen, Brownsville and South Padre Island as the most romantic spots to take your date. With a view of the ocean and nice seabreeze just a few miles down, the island could serve as the perfect location for a romantic evening. Regardless of your choice ValleyCentral has provided options for this year’s love birds.

Madeira, located in Brownsville was reviewed as a romantic place to grab a bite. Serving plates such as beef tenderloin, red snapper and beet salad, the restaurant has a variety of options for guests. Reviews list the location as abient with great cocktails and dishes. While “not cheap” guests say it is worth it.

Laurel Park Bistro in Harlingen is listed as a great spot for a breakfast or brunch date. It is by reservation only so plan ahead. The restaurant is known for always having freshly cut flowers on its tables. the location itself is quite small which makes it the perfect spot for an intimate meal.

The Meatball Cafe on South Padre Island is described as a “little gem” by guests. It is an Italian restaurant with many food options ranging from spaghetti and meatballs to shrimp pizza. It is said to have fair prices and delicious fresh bread.

Dodici Pizza & Wine is located in Brownsville and is relatively new and located in the heart of downtown. It is described as having a “casual but very clean and cozy vibe. There is indoor and outdoor seating. The outdoor section is decorated with string lights and a beautiful garden. They serve craft pizzas with ingredients such as fig, chorizo and classic Margherita.

Liam’s Steakhouse & Oyster Bar is located on the bayside in South Padre Island. It is described as a great place for fresh seafood. Because of its location guest describe it as a top spot to view sunsets and get those golden hour pics. The menu ranges from stuffed flounder, lobster bisque and bone-in ribeye.