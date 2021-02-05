Some homebound seniors could soon get vaccines at home

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — One of the concerns with COVID-19 vaccine distributions is that people who are homebound have no chance at getting it.

Officials with Amigos Del Valle said they are getting close to being able to solve that problem for their clients.

Amigos Del Valle oversees the Meals on Wheels Program in the Rio Grande Valley, which serves nearly 4,000 residents.

“They are over 65, even some into the 80’s and 90’s. They really can’t get out of the home, some of them have mobility issues,” said Alex Guerra, Executive Director, Amigos Del Valle.

Guerra said many of their clients want vaccines provided to them at home.

“A lot of them are actually afraid of coming outside, and being exposed to the virus, and having that vaccine would give them some comfort,” said Guerra.

The agency is working with the state and counties to try and get vaccines. Cameron County said this week, they have allocated 200 vaccines for homebound residents.

“Again, drop in the bucket but it’s a start and something that we want to continue to focus for those individuals that can’t leave their house,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr.

Amigos Del Valle said if they can get the vaccines they will setup mini vaccine clinics for their residents, and those receiving meals at home.

Other Meals and Wheels programs across the state, have already started delivering vaccines.

“Hopefully we can get it here soon and start getting our seniors vaccinated here in the Rio Grande Valley, especially those that are homebound,” said Guerra.

If you would like more information about Amigos Del Valle click here. You can also contact them at 956-213-9400.