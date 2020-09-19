Sombrero Festival canceled for 2021, plans to help affected nonprofits

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The traditional sombreros and sarapes we got to wear earlier this year might not make it out of the house next year.

An announcement last night from the Sombrero Festival Ltd. board of directors said that the area’s biggest event is canceled.

“The whole priority has been about public health,” said Sombrero Fest Executive Director Roy De los Santos, as he explained that the decision to cancel was not an easy one but was made with the public’s interest in mind.

“We know the amount of people that come out, we know how big those crowds can be and the proximity that everyone is in with one another,” said De los Santos.

The nature of the event was a concern but now that the event is as we know it is canceled, a new concern arises for those who could lose out on a valuable income.

“The nonprofits are the ones we’re are concerned about the most,” said De los Santos, “one of the things we’re trying to do to support them is whatever we do whether is an in-person event on a small scale or an online virtual event is potentially partnering it with a GoFundMe campaign and all proceeds will go to nonprofit organizations that worked the 2020 festival.

The committee is looking closely at the options and will have a better idea of what the event will look like at the end of the year.

“Probably by December we’d like to have all options on the table and see where we’re leaning towards but make a final decision probably late January depending on where numbers are where public health is and where the public pulse is as far as being ready and willing to come out to an event again.”