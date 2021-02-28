Sombrero Festival 2021 held virtually for public to view

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — Although this year’s Sombrero Festival was held only online, organizers were excited to continue the tradition of one of the Rio Grande Valley’s biggest annual events.

Roy De Los Santos, executive director of Sombrero Festival, says transitioning to virtual was a challenge but the safety of the community is a top priority.

Organizers set up a GoFundMe to help the nonprofit organizations that volunteer every year at the festival.

De Los Santos says in times like this, it’s important to help one another.

“Despite the adversity that so many are facing, so many organizations and so many events have gone through a virtual platform and I think as a society so many people are more used to that and more comfortable with that,” said De Los Santos. “For Sombrero Festival we put together for the public pretty much a variety show we got several of the bands who have played for us over the several years who sent in a couple of performances.”

Sombrero Festival has been held concurrently with Brownsville’s Charro Days celebration since 1986. Charro Days began in 1938.

Sombrero Festival 2021 can be viewed here.