Sombrero Festival 2021 canceled over health concerns

BROWNSVILLE — An annual event held during Charro Days in Brownsville will not be held in 2021.

Sombrero Fest, a two-nation festival, had been hosted in an effort to enhance the spirit of Charro Days every year since 1986.

However, festival organizers felt that next year’s festival could not be hosted in the same format based on the pandemic.

“All indications are that the festival could not be held in the same way it was in 2020 and still be a safe event from a virus spread perspective,” organizers wrote on Facebook.

The Sombrero Festival is typically held during February.

However, organizers said that they do anticipate holding some kind of event on a smaller scale.

“We are actively looking at alternative small scale opportunities should conditions allow for a small scale in-person event, as well as virtual online events. Regardless of where we end up with a small or virtual event for 2021, we will continue to share updates via our social media accounts.”