BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “Dos paises unidos por una fiesta.”

This is the phrase that can be heard between Feb. 18 and 25 as the border town of Brownsville embraces its Mexican-American culture in a week-long fiesta.

For many in Brownsville and throughout the Rio Grande Valley, Charro Days is one of the most exciting times of the year. It is right up there with Christmas.

“People don’t come home for Thanksgiving,” Jacob Tamayo, with the Sombrero Fest Committee, said. “They don’t come home for Christmas, but they come home for Sombrero Festival.”

From spiropapas to gritos and much more, Charro Days has something for just about every member of the family.

Festivities commence Feb. 18 with the Baile del Sol and continue throughout the week with the Children’s Day Parade, Illuminated Parade, Grande International Parade, Charro Days Costume Ball, Carnival and Sombrero Fest.

Attendees typically dress in traditional Mexican attire to all festivities which consist of bright colors, embroidered clothing, and beautiful sequencing and ribbons.

At Sombrero Fest, many enjoy family-friendly day activities with food-eating contests, frijolympics, and a chili cookoff. But at night, the downtown area comes alive with live music, street food and plenty of cerveza.

This year’s Saturday night headline for Sombrero fest is Lupillo Rivera and as previously reported by ValleyCentral, this is the hottest place to be this weekend in Brownsville. So tickets are selling quickly.

To get yours visit https://www.sombrerofestival.com/forms.

Saturday is the last day of Charro Days.