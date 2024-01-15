BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sombrero Fest has announced its 2024 main stage festival headliners.

The organization announced the main stage headliners on Sunday at Cobbleheads and livestreamed it on social media.

The 2024 headliners for the festival are listed below:

Los Dos Carnales is scheduled to perform on the main stage at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Banda Los Recoditos is scheduled to perform on the main stage at 10 p.m. on Friday, March 1.

El Poder Del Norte is scheduled to perform on the main stage at 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.

The festival is scheduled to take place during the Brownsville Charro Days holidays. Gates will open at 7 p.m.

Sombrero Fest has not announced when tickets will be on sale.