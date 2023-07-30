MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen is celebrating an event it estimates brought $1.3 million to the region.

The P.O.N.Y. International Softball Tournament brought in visitors from all over the world.

The five-day tournament brought 127 teams from different parts of the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and The Philippines. One Valley hotel reports seeing six days of good business in the last couple weeks.

“We were completely sold out. We had four teams that came in participated in the tournament, and they got here as early as Tuesday and didn’t leave until Sunday,” Omar Guevara, Radisson Hotel McAllen said.

Though the heat has been tough to handle this July, the hotel said the compliments kept coming.

“The teams were very pleased with the quality of the fields the way the tournament was organized. We heard that from the coaches as they were leaving on Sunday,” Guevara told ValleyCentral.

The events will keep coming, according to the city. It has bookings at these athletic facilities every weekend some bring international visitors and they are of all shapes and sizes including the economic rewards.

“We have festivals that are planned for the remainder of the year. We also have an international soccer tournament that’s coming as well as baseball, softball, and the USA flag football tournament in partnership between the City of McAllen and the McAllen Chamber of Commerce is scheduled as well in the coming months,” Carina Jimenez, deputy director of programs, McAllen Parks and Rec. said.

The P.O.N.Y. tournament will be back here in 2024, organizers expect a similar performance to this year.

The City of McAllen told ValleyCentral, that it was city workers who were maintaining its sports fields and nothing extra came out of their budget for this event. It was the event sponsor who made the investment and they’re telling us it paid off well.

The McAllen Boys and Girls Club says it wasn’t an expensive investment because it has a good relationship with P.O.N.Y. Softball.

It invested $20,000 up front to help teams from outside of North America with travel expenses . They report it paid itself back and then some.

“Absolutely. So this is considered a fundraiser here for our local boys and girls club. And I can tell you that the initial, you know the initial outcome, we’re definitely looking at making about $50,000 once it’s all said and done,” Dalinda Gonzalez Alcantar, the CEO of Boys & Girls Club of McAllen explained.

The Boys and Girls Club hopes the tournament is accepted as their thank you to the community.

The McAllen Chamber of Commerce estimates the event brought approximately 10,000 visitors to the region.