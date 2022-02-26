MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Valley softball coach is still recovering after suffering a stroke during a tournament last Sunday.

“He’s always been so very supportive even with the coaches that we’ve met they say he’s always that guy that you call, and he is there,” said Joanna Luna, Alonso’s Sister.

Alonso Luna Jr. is a father of five children, a passionate softball coach, and a mentor. Family and friends tell ValleyCentral everyone looks up to Luna. On Sunday the coach suffered a stroke during a softball tournament in McAllen

“He was going to the concession stand and they noticed something off,” said Jeanette Luna, Alonso’s Sister. “He stopped, and he started shaking.”

Alonso is in an induced coma and is fighting for his life.

Dora Pinon has a daughter who plays for Coach Luna. Pinon tells ValleyCentral she is heartbroken for her daughter’s teammates and Luna’s family.

“Of all people he is the most humble person ever,” Pinon said. “I was actually there when it happened so I was just scared and confused.”

Now communities across the Valley are lending a helping hand. Supporters held a barbeque fundraiser on Friday, and a special softball tournament will be held this weekend to raise money for medical expenses.

“You have people from Harlingen, San Benito, Donna, McAllen and we are all just banding together to help him with anything that his family needs,” Pinon said.

With a long road to recovery in Luna’s future, Everyone believes he will soon be back on the field changing people’s lives.

A softball tournament will be held on Feb. 26 and Feb.27 at Stookey Park in San Benito.