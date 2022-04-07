HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Kim Kardashian shared a letter from Melissa Lucio’s children pleading to the governor regarding the execution plea. Kardashian expressed her support.

Melissa Lucio, 53, was arrested in 2007 and convicted of capital murder in 2008 after being found guilty of beating her two-year-old daughter to death.

Lucio is currently scheduled for execution with lethal injection on April 27, 2022.

On Wednesday, Kardashian shared a copy of a letter from Lucio’s children to the governor on her social media account.

The letter asked Governor Greg Abbott to “spare” the life of Lucio as they seek closure and peace. The family spoke of the effects Mariah’s death has had.

Lucio’s children explained that the family’s wound will most likely “never heal” from the pain but asked them to not execute their mother as it will “tear those wounds open again.”

The family then asked for the opportunity to “reconcile with Mariah’s death and remember her without fresh pain, anguish, and grief.”

Lastly, the family closed their letter with a plea to spare the life of their mother.

The reality show star expressed her feeling of “heartbreak” having read the letter and seeing the many unresolved questions surrounding Melissa Lucio’s case.

Kardashian emphasized her stance on the death penalty and shared her support for Lucio and her children.