HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see a decrease in emergency funds starting Wednesday.

Families who have been receiving additional SNAP benefits will soon see a cut in how much money is put on their resource cards.

Food pantries across the Rio Grande Valley have addressed their concerns in the new legislation.

“If there’s a need, regardless of the number of family in their unit, whether it be two three in the family, we make that determination and we provide them food bags so that’ll help supplement their home with food,” Victor Rivera, Executive Director for Loaves and Fishes said.

More than 1.5 million Texas families have benefited from the emergency SNAP funds. With food prices still rising, it leaves many in need.

The extra funds were meant to be a temporary assistance for families during COVID-19.

“Right now, food is a is a problem because of the prices and we need to help all the families we can,” Kelly Durant, Major for the Harlingen Salvation Army said.

Depending on the size, families will lose at least 95 dollars a month.

“We give out more than 200 food boxes a month and each boxes you know we pack it full so that that family can have food for the week,” Durant said. “We are going to have to ramp up somehow we’ve got to we think we have a few volunteers but we need more volunteers to help us pack the boxes. We need more donations of food. We do need help and we can we can help others.”

Food pantries across the Valley are now asking for donations so they can help more families.