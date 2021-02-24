SNAP benefits replace lost food from winter storm in 66 Texas counties

TEXAS (KVEO) — Winter Storm Uri left millions of Texas without power and many lost food that they had stored during the freeze.

In an effort to assist some Texans that lost food, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission approved SNAP recipients to replace their benefits in 66 Texas counties.

SNAP recipients in these 66 counties will be automatically reimbursed and will not have to call 2-1-1 or fill out any application.

A percentage of each recipients’ February allotment will be sent to their Lone Star Card by March 4.

None of the four counties in the Rio Grande Valley will be eligible for the automatic replacements.

Instead, RGV SNAP recipients can report food loss to the organization by March 31 to apply for replacement benefits.

SNAP recipients that wish to apply for replacement benefits can do so by calling 2-1-1 or by filling out the form found here.

The form can be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, PO Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714 or faxed to 1-877-447-2839.

For more information, visit here.

The 66 counties with automatic replacements are:

  • Angelina
  • Aransas
  • Bastrop
  • Blanco
  • Borden
  • Brazoria
  • Brewster
  • Burnet
  • Calhoun
  • Chambers
  • Coke
  • Colorado
  • Comanche
  • Cooke
  • Delta
  • Duval
  • Eastland
  • Edwards
  • Falls
  • Frio
  • Galveston
  • Garza
  • Gillespie
  • Glasscock
  • Goliad
  • Haskell
  • Irion
  • Jim Wells
  • Kenedy
  • Kerr
  • Kinney
  • Knox
  • La Salle
  • Leon
  • Liberty
  • Live Oak
  • Llano
  • Loving
  • Lynn
  • Martin
  • Matagorda
  • McCulloch
  • Medina
  • Menard
  • Mitchell
  • Montgomery
  • Oldham
  • Parker
  • Reagan
  • Refugio
  • San Patricio
  • San Saba
  • Stephens
  • Sterling
  • Sutton
  • Terrell
  • Throckmorton
  • Trinity
  • Upton
  • Uvalde
  • Val Verde
  • Waller
  • Williamson
  • Young
  • Zapata
  • Zavala

