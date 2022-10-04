SNAP food benefits are put on a Lone Star Card and can be used like a credit card at any store accepting SNAP. (Texas HHSC Photo)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Families in the Rio Grande Valley who rely on SNAP food benefits will be able to count on that money through October.

The Texas and Human Services Commission will be increasing its funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits by $329.4 million.

According to a news release from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the funds are expected to help about 1.6 million households across the state.

“HHSC is proud to continue helping Texans who need a helping hand put food on their table,” said Wayne Salter, Texas HHSC Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has provided approval to the HHSC to extend the maximum allowed amount for SNAP benefit recipients.

“By extending emergency SNAP benefits for October, these families will continue having access to nutritious food so that they can grow and thrive,” Abbott said.

SNAP household recipients will be able to receive a minimum of $95 in emergency funds by Oct. 31, officials said.