BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is known to have over 30 species of snakes and as we get closer to summer temperatures, they are more than likely to slither around for shelter.

Gladys Porter Zoo’s curator of reptiles and amphibians, Clint Guadiana said the most common locations to see snakes are in grasslands or vegetation areas near your home.

Although most snakes are harmless, Guadiana said they often scare people.

According to Guadiana, Great Plains Garter snakes and Ribbon snakes, are the most common non-venomous snakes in the RGV and play a huge role in our ecosystem.

“Snakes are awesome rodent control so if you don’t want rodents around your property snakes are a good thing to have,” he said.

The Western Diamondback Rattlesnake and the Texas Coral snake are some venomous snakes that can be found locally.

Whether venomous or not, Guadiana said it is best for you to give the slithering snake some space especially if you do not know the species.

“Don’t try to mess with them, most venomous snake bites occur when people are trying to capture or kill the venomous snake so just leave them alone,” he said.

Guadiana said if you need to have snakes removed, it is best to seek assistance.

“You could try calling animal control or a pest control company, there’s several in the valley that do snake removals,” he said.

If bitten by a snake, Guadiana said it is best to go to the hospital.

“You don’t want to drive yourself if you’re bitten by a snake, you want to have someone drive or call 911 and an ambulance will come to get you as soon as possible,” he said.