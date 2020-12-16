Smuggling suspects from RGV sentenced after woman dies in shooting

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—Two men have been sentenced following their participation of transporting undocumented immigrants that resulted in the death of a woman.

29-year-old David Lee Davila from Penitas, and 30-year-old Nathan Lee Tamez from Donna pleaded guilty Oct. 31, 2019, to one count of conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants resulting in the death of a person. Tamez, also admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Randy Crane sentenced Davila to 15 years in federal prison, while Tamez received a 12 year term of imprisonment.

In June 2019, Davila hired Tamez and a woman to transport undocumented immigrants to another smuggler.

When they arrived at the meeting location with Davila, there was an altercation with the other party which led to a shooting.

Everyone fled the scene, which led to two vehicles chasing. The woman and Tamez lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a residence in Alamo.

Both the woman and Tamez were shot multiple times. The woman later died from her injuries.

Davila and Tamez have been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility designated in the near future.