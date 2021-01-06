Smugglers use U-Haul truck to shuttle 13 immigrants

Falfurrias, Texas (KVEO)—Smugglers Tuesday used a U-Haul truck to move immigrants across the border.

According to a news release, Falfurrias Border Patrol agents apprehended 13 undocumented immigrants concealed in the cargo area of a U-Haul truck at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint. 

The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection following the immigration inspection of the driver.

During secondary inspection, agents discovered multiple people hidden inside furniture and household appliances within the cargo area.

The vehicle’s cargo door was secured with a latch, which denied the individuals the ability to exit freely. 

The driver and subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody.

