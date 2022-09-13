EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents said they arrested 21 people from four migrant smuggling events.

CBP’s news release said McAllen Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Plymouth Voyager near Havana, Texas on Sept. 12.

Officers said the driver failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit began. The van collided with a fence and came to a stop. The occupants, including the driver, exited the vehicle and fled.

Photo courtesy: CBP

Photo courtesy: CBP

Photo courtesy: CBP

Agents said they arrested three migrants from El Salvador. The driver was not located.

Later in the day, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents were led on a vehicle pursuit with a Chevrolet Impala departing Fronton, Texas.

The vehicle, said CPB, drove through a barbed wire fence before coming to a stop and the occupants bailed out.

Agents arrested the driver and two others. The driver, a U.S. citizen juvenile, and the vehicle were turned over to Starr County Sherriff’s Office deputies.

On September 13, RGV agents were led on two vehicle pursuits about an hour apart, with a Chevrolet Suburban and a Nissan Altima near San Manuel.

The drivers in both smuggling events drove through ranch property fences before coming to a stop and the occupants bailing out.

Agents arrested 12 migrants from the first bailout and three migrants from the other. The drivers were not located.