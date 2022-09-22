BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A smuggler hammering the throttle reached speeds just shy of 100 mph, racing by a Brownsville school a half an hour before elementary students left class for the day.

Now, he will have time to slow down in federal prison.

Manuel Hernandez Jr, a 30-year-old Brownsville man who pleaded guilty April 13 to smuggling migrants, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 57 months in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera ordered the prison sentence to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

“At the hearing, the court heard how surveillance video caught Hernandez racing past Garden Park Elementary at 96 mph in a red Chevy Tahoe just 30 minutes before school release,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas said.

Seconds later, additional surveillance video shows Hernandez crashing into another vehicle while Hernandez was seen fleeing on foot, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated. Six people were hospitalized, authorities said.

Hernandez fled the scene, authorities said, but he was later found and arrested.

“The court heard additional testimony regarding the life threatening injuries the other driver sustained – a punctured lung, a damaged vocal cord, severe head trauma, four broken ribs, a broken clavicle, a broken scapula and broken teeth,” the office stated. “The government also presented evidence detailing three separate occasions Hernandez admitted to smuggling illegal aliens.”

Hernandez has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.