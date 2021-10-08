Smuggler crashes truck into gas pipeline

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents discovered an injured migrant woman alone in a truck after it crashed into a gas pipeline near Kingsville on Thursday.

Before the crash, Kingsville Border Patrol agents attempted to conduct a stop on the truck and were led on a car chase, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agent lost sight of the truck after it drove off the road through private property.

Three hours later, the crashed truck was found with the injured woman and with gas leaking from the pipeline. The rest of the group that was traveling with her fled the scene, according to the release.

The woman was administered first aid and was taken to the hospital.

The gas company responded to fix the damaged pipe.