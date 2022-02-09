EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents disrupted four migrant smuggling attempts.

Border Patrol’s news release stated in one of the incidents, a migrant smuggler collided with a school bus while attempting to evade arrest.





Photos courtesy: CBP Border Patro

On Feb. 7, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents observed several subjects loading into a Ford F-150 near the Rio Grande in Fronton, Texas.

Agents said they notified law enforcement authorities in the area. Texas DPS encountered the truck and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The driver failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued.

The truck eventually came to a stop and all occupants fled on foot. Agents and troopers apprehended the driver and four migrants unlawfully present in the U.S. Agents later learned the suspect collided with a school bus prior to fleeing on foot. DPS arrested the smuggler, and the migrants were transported to a Border Patrol facility.

The next day RGV agents received information regarding a McAllen, Texas, residence suspected of being used as a human smuggling stash house. Agents and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the location and encountered 48 migrants from Mexico and Central America unlawfully present in the U.S. No caretaker was identified.

At the same time, RGV agents observed a Chevrolet Traverse drive through a gate behind a restaurant in Encino, Texas. Several subjects were seen fleeing into the nearby brush. As agents searched the area, the vehicle caught fire. Agents quickly extinguished the fire and notified the local fire department. A total of 10 migrants were apprehended in the area.

On Feb. 9, RGV agents conducted a vehicle stop on a Ford F250 pickup truck near Linn, Texas. When the vehicle came to a stop, the agent observed four subjects flee the vehicle into the brush.

Agents apprehended 10 subjects in the vehicle who were illegally present in the U.S. from Mexico and Guatemala, including a 16-year-old unaccompanied juvenile. The driver was not located.