Smuggler abandons truck with migrants ‘trapped’ inside water tank

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents found five migrants “trapped” inside of a water tank during a smuggling attempt, according to a press release.

Agents working near U.S. Highway 281 in San Manuel signaled a white Ford F-150 carrying a water tank to stop to conduct an immigration inspection on Wednesday evening.

The driver of the truck did not stop, which started a car chase. During the chase, the driver drove the truck through a property fence, then stopped.

When the truck stopped, the driver and some passengers ran away, however, agents found two people under a blanket in the bed of the truck and five inside the water tank.

To get the five people out of the water tank, agents had to cut straps and remove metal bars surrounding the tank.

Agents were not able to find the driver or the passengers that ran away but processed those found in the truck and water tank accordingly.