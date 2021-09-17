Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition makes stop in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Smithsonian Institute’s Museum on Mainstreet program selected Brownsville as one of six cities across Texas to display the Water/Ways exhibition.

The Brownsville Historical Association executive director, Tara Putegnat said the association was on a waiting list for a few years and is excited to feature the exhibition at their Historic Alonso building in downtown Brownsville.

Putegnat explained that the exhibit was delivered in 20 crates and the staff spent two days assembling the panels and displays.

She explained that the Water/Ways exhibition is about water and features photos, videos, and interactives.

“It deals with all water issues, as you can imagine pollution of course, but also the impact on human activity and the planet. The cultural aspect which is spiritual for some and the economic impact and it’s our greatest precious resource,” said Putegnat.

She explained that the exhibition is an opportunity for students, teachers, and the community to experience the Smithsonian Institution in the Rio Grande Valley.

The exhibition is also part of a series of programs associated with the exhibition while it is on display in Brownsville, according to Putegnat.

She said the program will include a series called “Water Talks”.

“We have a series of speakers coming to talk about various aspects of water in our community, the history of water starting with us, our location being on the gulf in the Rio Grande. Then we have speakers speaking about the resacas, resaca restoration, and its impact in our community,” said Putegnat.

Putegnat said Brownsville is the only location in South Texas to receive this exhibition and they will kick off with an opening night ceremony and fundraiser on Sept. 18 and the exhibition will then open to the public on Sept. 21 through Nov. 6.

For additional details visit the Smithsonian Water/Ways Exhibition and the Brownsville Historical Association.