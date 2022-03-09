RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas, like the rest of the U.S., is seeing fuel prices skyrocket, inching closer to a record-breaking number not seen since July of 2008.

Local airline offering nonstop flights to Cancun

For diesel, the average cost as of 4 a.m. on March 9 is $4.64, almost a $1 difference from last week’s price of $3.71.

Although 3% of drivers in the U.S. fill their tanks with diesel fuel, there are over 500,000 trucking companies across the nation that fill their rigs with diesel.

Tim O’Brien, President and owner of Reveille Trucking Inc. in Harlingen told ValleyCentral his company is able to stay afloat despite the rising costs, but it will take a toll on smaller companies.

“Small companies that are growing or starting out, they have to take on that debt for 45, 50 days until they get reimbursed by their customer and they can get strung out,” added O’Brien. “It slows down their cash flow and it’ll put a lot of small trucking companies out of business.”

According to U.S. Special Delivery, 80% of the U.S.’s trucking companies are considered small companies as they have less than six trucks.

Person of interest wanted in bicycle theft case

Reveille Trucking Inc. is a larger transport service that allows them to ask for the cost of fuel up front.

“For established carriers, we have a fuel surcharge in place that our customers will pay. It balances out and it gets passed on to the consumer,” said O’Brien.

However, that surcharge will cost Reveille Trucking Inc.’s customers hundreds of dollars of extra as it takes between $400 and $450 to fill up one of their 100-gallon tanks. The mileage on each is truck is about eight per gallon.

AAA spokesperson Joshua Zuber said the increase in both regular gas and diesel comes from the Ukrainian conflict with Russia.”The Ukraine/Russia conflict has really increased the price of crude oil because market analysts are anticipating a tighter supply across the world and that impacts us right here at home in Texas,” stated Zuber.

Men attempt to break into WWE wrestler’s hotel room

Recent developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have future oil prices soaring to around $100 a barrel – the highest since 2014, according to an AAA press release.

Zuber also reports as the U.S. is slowly coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a much higher demand for fuel than in 2021.

Even in O’Brien’s almost 30 years owning Reveille Trucking Inc., he said he could have never imagined a time in which fuel would cost this much in Texas.

“Never seen it this high. We’ve never seen major fluctuations. Scrimmages in the Middle East that have caused upticks, but nothing like this,” stated O’Brien.

Zuber told ValleyCentral it’s unknown how long prices will remain this high.

The national average has surpassed the record-breaking number for regular gas prices as it sits at $4.25 as of March 9.

The national average for the price of diesel has also broken 2008’s record and is now $4.88 as of March 9.

To keep track of the latest national, statewide, and local fuel averages, visit AAA.