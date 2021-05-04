Small Rio Grande Valley businesses to check out for Mother’s Day gifts

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Mother’s Day is the occasion to show your mom how much you appreciate her and all she does for you! We took matters into our own hands to help you find some cool and unique gifts around the Rio Grande Valley.

1. Crafty Cassie

Custom western hat rack by Crafty Cassie



Looking for home décor? Run by Cassandra Salazar, this Pharr-owned business offers décor your mom will adore!

Western hat, backup, and keychain hangers all are part of her specialty. The best part it’s all customizable to suit your own needs.

” Your mom will always know that you put that little extra thought into it,” said Salazar.

Price range: $25-$60. You can reach out to Salazar on her Facebook page at Crafty Cassie.

2. Glitter Junky Jewelry & Accessories

Courtesy of Glitter Junky Jwelery & Accessories

Courtesy of Glitter Junky Jwelery & Accessories

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend! Started by sisters Amanda Diaz and Samantha Segura at the beginning of the pandemic.

This local business has unique jewelry for your mom. With colorful designs and a wide variety of wearable items, you are sure to find that gift for mom.

“A different gift that you can give to that special lady in your life who loves headbands, earrings, and different things you can’t find in other retail stores,” said Segura.

Price Range: $3- $20. You can reach out to Diaz and Segura on Facebook Glitter Junky Jewelry & Accessories

3. Keto Sweets & Treats

Keto Sweets & Treats cake

Keto Sweets & Treats display

Does mom have a sweet tooth? Keto Sweets & Treats has a healthy alternative to your everyday cakes.

Located in the city of Alamo and run by Juan Palma and his wife this will surely bring a smile to mom’s face.

Mom won’t have to watch for those carbs Sunday. With a fully customizable cake make sure you place your order ASAP.

“A healthy option for someone who wants to celebrate with their mom and also eating and enjoying a cake without feeling guilty,” said Palma.

Price Range: $25-$50

You can find their Facebook page at Keto Sweets & Treats. Or call their store at (956) 414- 1762

Ann’s Krafty Korner

Recipe for a Special Mom board by Ann’s Krafty Korner



What makes a mom special? That’s the recipe Ann’s Krafty Korner owner Ann Perales has written down for Mother’s Day.

This started as a venture by Perales who was pregnant during the beginning of the pandemic. Hand engraved in wood this board places the name of that special mom in our lives.

This is the way to go to show mom how important she is. ” Mom’s need a big shoutout especially right now with everything that going on,” said Perales.

Price Range: $45

You can reach out to Perales on her Instagram at Ann’s Krafty Korner and her personal Facebook page Ann Perales .

WildFlower Candles

Mom giftbox by Wildflower Candles

A gift box for mom by Wildflower Candles

Is mom looking for new scents? Try Wildflower Candles run by owner Ashley Gutierrez.

Having started only in February business has taken off. Gutierrez offers a variety of smells mom is sure to love. Selling candles, wax melts, bath bombs, and body scrubs you won’t go wrong here. The best part it’s all custom to the person. “I have a variety of scents each order varies from the next,” said Gutierrez.

Price Range: $4-$40

You can reach out to Gutierrez on her Facebook page Wildflower Candles

Do you have another small business in mind that you would like us to add? Email us at KVEO-DigitalDesk@nexstar.tv