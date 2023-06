HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police are reporting that around 12:30 p.m. a single-engine Cessna plane landed in a grain field off Grimes Avenue.

Assistant Harlingen Fire Chief Ruben Balboa confirmed the plane landed a mile east of FM 509. The pilot stated he lost power to the whole plane and tried making it to the runway but instead landed in a grain field.

The FAA is investigating this case.