Small businesses move toward online sales as fewer people shop in-person this holiday season

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — With Christmas sales kicking off and more people shopping online to avoid crowds and danger, small businesses are also having to adapt in order to not be forgotten.

Hummingbird Valley Boutique has been in business for just over a year and hosts more than 20 vendors from across the Valley.

“A lot of personalized items, gifts, décor,” Rebecca Hughes, store owner, said.

Despite a drop in in-store traffic, Hughes says business is the best it’s ever been.

“Our sales have tripled from last year, and we’re in a pandemic, so I believe it has to do with people supporting local, small businesses,” Hughes said.

This is due to Hummingbird’s use of social media. Through Facebook and Instagram, Hughes shares images and videos of products in stock, which has allowed her to reach an audience beyond the RGV.

“If they see something I have posted, they contact me, we run the sale and I ship to them or they come and pick-up curbside,” she said.

UTRGV’s Marketing Department Chair Dr. Michael Minor says in today’s age, it is essential for small businesses to have a web presence in order to compete with national retailers.

“You can disregard Thanksgiving or Christmas,” Dr. Minor said. “Any business — no matter how small — has to be online.”

While large corporations may have a wider selection of items, Dr. minor says it is important to support small shops, as it keeps more money circulating in the Valley’s economy.

“Local, small businesses are the backbone of the community,” he said. “They employ a lot of people, and that’s why it’s helpful to shop at a small business.”

With small business Saturday being celebrated tomorrow, Hughes is preparing for a full day of shoppers — both online and in-person — and has plans to launch a website soon.

The boutique’s sales kick off tomorrow morning at 9.