Small businesses affected by Hurricane Hanna may qualify for disaster assistance

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) issued a disaster declaration for Hurricane Hanna.

According to a news release, Small businesses in Hidalgo, Brooks, Cameron, Kenedy, Starr and Willacy Counties may qualify for disaster assistance.

“I encourage small businesses who qualify for SBA loans in those counties impacted by Hurricane Hanna to applyor reach out to my offices if they have any questions,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “We stand ready to assist all in the 15th District of Texas that are hurting because of this natural disaster. Rest assured, we are continuing to urge the Governor and President to consider any available federal and state aid for hurricane victims.”

More information on how to apply for SBA disaster assistance is available here.

For further assistance, contact the SBA virtual center staff at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or (800) 659-2955