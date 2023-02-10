MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A program in the Rio Grande Valley is helping businesses win government contracts.

And the people behind the program spoke with ValleyCentral about how it works.

The Business In Development Academy in Mercedes is a government procurement workshop series for small businesses. It’s sponsored by the Economic Development Corporation of Mercedes and coordinated by Prairie View A&M University Cooperative Extension.

The program focuses on the Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) certificate. The training sessions focus on small business education and setting the foundation for business owners to go for government, municipality, or school district contracts.

“We cover how to get started on the HUB certificate. We go through how to apply for that HUB certificate,” said Megan Rodriguez, Community and Economic Development Agent, at Prairie View A&M University. “We also go over bookkeeping. We have pitch writing. We have proposal writing. We cover capability statements and just basically all the foundational work for them to win a proposal.”

This will also put business owners in a better position to win government contracts.

“What I hope that we can get out of this is something that we can go ahead and gain,” said Garcia Insurance Solutions owner Armando Garcia. “It sets us apart from a lot of other brokers that we can go ahead and show not only the valley but the state of Texas, that there are a lot of opportunities out there.”

The workshop is free and open to any small business owners in the RGV. At the end of the course, participants will earn their HUB certification.

The class meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The last day to sign up is Wednesday, Feb. 15, and organizers will be offering a catch-up class for those who signed up late.