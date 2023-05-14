LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local business is handing out food to Laguna Heights residents following the weekend tornado damages.

Grubz on the Go handed out free barbeque plates on Sunday to area residents.

Robert Reyes Jr., a resident of Laguna Heights and owner of Grubz on the Go said they are giving a helping hand to the community.

“Unfortunately we all felt this. So a lot of houses were damaged, so we are doing what we can,” Reyes said. “This is something small we can do for the community, a lot of people came out to donate.”

Many people came out to donate and help out the business to give out the chicken and sausage plates to the community in their time in need.

Reyes said the recent event was unfortunate and he felt he wanted to give the community back.

“When everything happened, we’re just a three streets away, I woke up and all I could do is thank God,” Reyes said. “I called a few of my buddies.. and told them, ‘Man if something put it in my heart, y’all are going to call me crazy, but I want to do a free food giveaway.'”

Reyes shared his plans on Facebook.

“I was like let me see what I can do just on social media, so I reach to Facebook, I shared a post. Next thing you know, that post is going crazy and now here we are,” Reyes said.

He said his small business will be accepting donations to give back to the community including food, clothing, backpacks and school supplies.

Anyone interested in donating can also reach out to the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army or the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank.

TO DONATE

To donate to the American Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/

To donate to the Salvation Army: https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/

To donate to the Food Bank of the RGV: https://foodbankrgv.com/