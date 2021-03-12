Sleep center shares tips for smoother adjustment to daylight saving

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Come Sunday, we’ll be “springing” forward and losing an hour of sleep for daylight saving.

It is important to begin preparing now.

The missed hour could lead you to fall behind on your regular sleep schedule, causing you to encounter problems or disorders such as insomnia and narcolepsy.

South Texas Health System (STHS) Sleep Center Coordinator, Italo Benavides, explains allowing the body to recharge through sleep helps control the metabolism and memory functions. If neglected, it can result in mood swings, depression, and danger from lack of alertness.

It can even make your more susceptible to a severe case of the coronavirus.

“During sleep, your immune system produces these proteins called cytokines,” Benavides said. “Those help fight infections and decrease inflammation in the body.”

He recommends visiting your primary care physician before visiting a specialist if you are having abnormal sleep patterns.

There are several ways to prepare your body to avoid issues.

Benavides said if you start preparing Friday night, by moving your bedtime just 15 or 20 minutes earlier and repeating Saturday, your body will be better acclimated for the change.

If you are tempted to take a nap on Sunday, he recommends keeping it under 30 minutes and scheduling it early in the day. Otherwise, you run the risk of not being able to get to bed at night.

“You do want to try to attempt to fall asleep during what you want your new bedtime to be,” he said. “Try to avoid tasks such as watching TV. If you’re not feeling particularly exhausted, it’s really easy to try to make yourself productive, but you really should prioritize your sleep.”

One other thing to avoid is extending your wake-up time to later in the day, as this makes it harder to adjust.

Come November we will have the opportunity to ‘fall back’ and regain the lost hour.