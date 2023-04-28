HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The SkillsUSA students from San Benito High School recently visited the ValleyCentral Studios for a behind-the-scenes tour of a working television station. They also produced a short video that showcased KVEO employees and their job duties.

SkillsUSA team members Hannah Benavidez, Jennifer Jasso, and John Paul Gonzalez also talked about their recent competition.

“The competition was in Corpus Christi and Jenny and I have been competing since our sophomore year,” said Hanna Benavidez. “It’s called the Career Pathway Showcase and we did a vaping campaign, a video PSA, to prevent the use of vaping devices on school grounds.”

With all that they have learned in school, SkillsUSA, and by observing media outlets the team says they have been able to apply it to their everyday lives.

The team thanked their school leaders and KVEO for helping them on their journey of learning about media.