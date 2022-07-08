EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police confirmed on Thursday a traffic fatality on the 800 block of North Closner Boulevard.

Police said around 10 p.m. they were called in reference to an accident involving a Ford F-250 truck and a man on a skateboard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they witnessed a man lying in the middle of the roadway and the truck stopped in the center lane.

During the investigation, police officers learned the 30-year-old man was riding his skateboard heading northbound in the center lane of North Closner Boulevard when he was hit by the truck.

The driver stopped and rendered aid to the man until medical help arrived.



The victim, who was wearing dark-colored clothing, died at the scene. His identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Edinburg Police are investigating.