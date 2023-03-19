MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The sixth suspect in connection to a Mercedes murder investigation was arraigned earlier today, authorities say.

Gerson Escobar Orellana, 20, was arraigned by Justice of Peace Jason Pena Pct. 5 on charges of murder and two counts of aggravated kidnapping, a release from Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office states.

Orellana has a set bond of $1,300,000.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

Hidalgo County Jail Records

This comes after the arrests and arraignments of five individuals for the murder of 19-year-old Carlos Garcia Ruiz. which occurred Feb. 23.

Hidalgo County Sheriffs announced on Thursday, 22-year-old Erik Eduardo Almaraz was formally charged for the murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

According to police, Almaraz was armed with a rifle and had hit one of the kidnapping victims, causing the weapon to go off, the bullet hit and killed Ruiz.

Almaraz’s bond was set at $1,300,000.

Ashley Orozco, Esmeralda Orozco, Rosalba Garcia and Joselyn Lomeli will be charged in connection to the killing with two counts of aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon.

All four girls received a bond of $300,000.

According to previous ValleyCentral reports, the four girls were formally charged with murder and tampering with evidence prior to Thursday’s arraignment.