Sixth installment of the Sea Turtle Art Trail at South Padre Island revealed

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Another addition to the Sea Turtle Art Trail at South Padre Island is now on display.

The sixth installment, titled “Dog Mermaid” features a half-mermaid, half-dachshund and a companion.

The artist, Chelsea Fedigan, says the turtle depicts the whimsical style she has developed through the years.

“Since I have been lucky enough to live near the beach most of my life, my artwork reflects the vibrant and tropical colors of my environment,” said Fedigan in a release. “My inspiration for my sea turtle was my love for dogs and the ocean. I brought my vision to life using paint as my medium.”

The trail features various artist, which have each envisioned their own unique style.

For more information on the Sea Turtle Art Trail you can visit their website.