BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman has been arrested after her child was found walking alone outdoors, police said.

Astrid Nayeli Betancourt, 25, was arrested Dec. 17 on charges of abandon/endangerment of a child, according to Brownsville PD.

At 11:39 p.m. Dec. 17, a witness found a 6-year-old child walking alone in 53-degree weather at the intersection of East 13th street and Arthur Street, police said. The child was wearing a tee shirt, shorts and socks when she was found.

After police arrived, officers were able to locate the child’s home by the mother’s name.

According to police, the child had walked about 500 feet before being found.

Upon arrival at the 2300 block of East 14th Street, authorities found the front door open, three children asleep and a woman inside the home, according to Brownsville PD.

“Officers located an adult in the back room, and the person told officers that she did not know where Betancourt was,” police said. “The adult explained that all the children belong to Betancourt and [that the adult] was not aware Betancourt left.”

Police contacted Betancourt and told her to return home. After Betancourt arrived, she told police she had left to get food and sent a text to the woman in the house, according to police.

Officers noticed Betancourt did not have food in her possession and when questioned about the message, she said she deleted it, police said.

“Betancourt did not have any food with her, and when asked about the text message, Betancourt said she deleted the message,” police said.

Betancourt was arrested and then told police she was at a party in Southmost, police stated.

Betancourt has a total bond of $20,000.