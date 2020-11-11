Six schools in the RGV named Purple Heart Campuses

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Six schools in the Rio Grande Valley, including Edinburg North High School, have earned special recognition from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The schools will now be designated as Purple Heart Campuses.

This is the first year TEA designates campuses as Purple Heart Campuses.

The initiative was created by the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019, through Senate Bill 1557. The designation will let parents know which campuses are military friendly, and be understanding to their family’s needs.

Schools must meet certain criteria like appointing a campus-based military liaison, create a web page to help military-connected students and families, and provide a campus transition program.

As well as other initiatives like providing opportunities for active-duty military members, or creating a resolution showing support for military-connected students and families.

“We support our military obviously here at Edinburg North High School, and anything that we can do to support the community, support students and families is something that’s going to be beneficial to us and to them obviously,” says Mark Micallef, Principal, Edinburg North High School.

Retired Major Saul Gonzalez, a JROTC senior instructor with Edinburg North High, says there is a need in the community for this type of designation as families have nowhere to turn sometimes, especially without a military base nearby.

“We have that understanding, so the students might feel a little more at ease more at home. They know we understand that, and we know what they are going through at least I have a good idea,” says Major Gonzalez.

Gonzalez points to his own family’s experience when he was deployed. He says that can leave a void, and school and teachers didn’t have a clue what was going on.

Gonzalez adds dealing with the military ranks and processes can be difficult for families to understand, and they can now provide help.

Other schools given the designation include Vanguard Rembrandt Elementary, also part of Edinburg CISD, Homer J. Morris Middle School, and Dr. Pablo Perez Elementary out of the Mcallen ISD, Miller Jordan Middle School in San Benito, and John and Olive Hinojosa Elementary in Rio Grande City.

For more information about the criteria involved in becoming a Purple Heart Campus, click here.