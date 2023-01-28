A crew works on 7 Brew earlier this month along Paredes Line Road in Brownsville. (ValleyCentral)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville has a growing lineup of franchises set to enter into its market soon.

The developments were exciting enough that Mayor Trey Mendez announced two big names in dining–and hinted at more in development.

“The word is out!” Mendez posted Saturday on social media. “We will be getting a Chipotle and a Longhorn steakhouse in the very near future. More to come!”

Chipotle

Earlier this month, Chipotle confirmed to ValleyCentral that Brownsville would be getting the city’s first Chipotle “at some point this year.”

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation states construction at 2425 Paredes Line Road will be completed by Aug. 1 with a new construction cost of $300,000 for a 2,323 square-foot location.

Chipotle said the restaurant will feature a “Chipotlane” digital drive-thru pick up lane.

Longhorn Steakhouse

The first hint that Brownsville would be getting a Longhorn Steakhouse came in 2014, when RubiGroup Capital teased the restaurant in connection with its Las Palmas Retail location along Expressway 83/77. Today, the site features an Olive Garden and retail shops along the south frontage road.

Looks like that is proving true, especially in light of the mayor’s announcement.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation provides details about the project, which has an estimated cost of $2 million for new construction at 3891 Expressway 77’s South Frontage Road, putting the restaurant near Olive Garden.

Construction of the 5,780 square-foot restaurant was expected to start Jan. 16 and be completed around July 7.

Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse

Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse is preparing to open at 2320 N. Expressway 77/83, near Main Event in Brownsville.

“This full-service tap house will feature craveably crafted New York-style pizza, wings, calzones, sandwiches, wraps, salads, pasta and 80-90 craft beers on draft,” the company told ValleyCentral in December.

According to the TDLR, the renovation will cost Parry’s about $1.5 million for a 9,600 square-foot location near Main Event. Renovations were listed as ready to have started Jan. 9 and be finished in June.

In all, the company plans to open several Texas locations in the coming year, the company stated online, including a second Valley location in Pharr sometime this summer.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

Brownsville had an Applebee’s in years past on Boca Chica Boulevard, though it’s been absent from the city for more than a decade now.

That could change this year.

The TDLR lists details about a project to bring Applebee’s back to Brownsville with an estimated $220,000 renovation of a 3,490 square-foot property at 4385 N. Expressway 77. Construction was expected to have started in September 2022 and be finished by March 27.

7 Brew Coffee

Construction of this coffee place is nearing completion, and the sign is already up at its location near the corner of Paredes Line Road and Ruben Torres Boulevard. It’s official address is 200 Rocky Road, and it’s near Jiffy Lube and McDonald’s.

The TDLR lists its new construction costs at $600,000 with a completion date of Monday.

Bubba’s 33

Part of the Texas Roadhouse family, Bubba’s 33 is also coming to Brownsville, as ValleyCentral reporter earlier this month.

Known for its pizza and beer, the restaurant has a variety of menu offerings–and has been a McAllen destination for its Brownsville fans. They will soon be able to skip that drive and enjoy its flavors closer to home when the Valley’s second location opens.

Construction is expected to start Feb. 27, according to the TDLR, somewhere near Expressway 77 and Ruben Torres Boulevard. The construction of a new restaurant is listed as $750,000 for a 8,752 square-foot dining location.