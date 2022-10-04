HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday.

The six deaths raise the county’s death toll to 4,009 since the start of the pandemic. Of the six deaths are a woman in her 50s from Pharr, two women in their 70s from Alamo and Edinburg and three men in their 70s from Edinburg, Mission and Weslaco.

Two of the individuals were not vaccinated.

The county also reported 393 new positive cases, raising the total number of cases in Hidalgo County to 234,204.

Of the 393 new cases, 140 are confirmed and 253 are probable.

Between Friday and Monday, there were 50 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals.