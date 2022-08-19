EDINBURG, Texas (VallleyCentral) — An additional six COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Department on Friday.

According to a news release, three of the people who died were unvaccinated. The deceased ranged in age from 40 to over 70 years old.

There have been 1,002 newly reported positive cases.

The release stated there 118 patients currently in Hidalgo County hospitals and 19 patients of them are in intensive care units.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county has risen to 3,968.