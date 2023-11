HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sisters in Service Women Veterans’ Wellness Conference is celebrating healthcare for female Veterans.

The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is celebrating 100 years of VA healthcare for Women Veterans with a Sisters in Service Women Veterans’ Wellness Summit.

The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Tropical Texas Behavioral Health Conference Center in Weslaco located at 2215 W Business 83.